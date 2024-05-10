Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 6,606,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,801. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HL. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

