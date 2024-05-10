Adam Castleton Buys 50 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton purchased 50 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £151 ($189.70).

LSL Property Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:LSL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.71). 17,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,648. LSL Property Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 213 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,781.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.37.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,750.00%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

