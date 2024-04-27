SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $186.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82. SAP has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SAP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SAP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

