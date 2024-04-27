Orion S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. Orion has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Orion Price Performance

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 167,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,505. Orion has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

