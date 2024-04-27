Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $329,000 in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viad by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 51.1% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.95 million, a P/E ratio of -184.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.