Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ COYA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

