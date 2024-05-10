Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ COYA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.05.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.