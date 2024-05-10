Analyzing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Energy and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.67 $396.95 million $3.45 13.40 Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 12.18 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

This table compares Vista Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 30.24% 39.92% 18.22% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Energy and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Energy currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

