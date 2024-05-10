Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Baidu stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

