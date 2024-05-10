Needham & Company LLC Increases Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $106.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Camtek stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Camtek has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $95.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Camtek by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 5.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $55,026,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

