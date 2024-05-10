Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari stock opened at $407.21 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $162,296,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

