AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

