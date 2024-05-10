Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.38. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

