Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday.

DSGR opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $3,558,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

