HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.14% from the company’s previous close.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,898 shares of company stock valued at $986,118,026 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.