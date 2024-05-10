Lincoln National Corp Has $1.07 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.7 %

EW stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

