Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 536,307 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

