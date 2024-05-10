HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 323.28% from the company’s current price.

AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.