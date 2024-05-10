ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

