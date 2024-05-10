Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Curis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.59. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Curis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

