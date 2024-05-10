Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

CSR stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

In other news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

