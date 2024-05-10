Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.94 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

