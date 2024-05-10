AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
AEON Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of AEON Biopharma stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. AEON Biopharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $17.17.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEON Biopharma Company Profile
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
