AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of AEON Biopharma stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. AEON Biopharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,000. AEON Biopharma makes up approximately 21.7% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 41.28% of AEON Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

