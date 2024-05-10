Newpark Resources’ (NR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NR. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $651.35 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 349,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

