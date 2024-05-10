Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLD. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

APLD stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.29. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

