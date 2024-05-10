Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $34.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COHU. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.60 and a beta of 1.54. Cohu has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after buying an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

