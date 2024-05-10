Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTH. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

