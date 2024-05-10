Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXON. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.08.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $309.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.73. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

