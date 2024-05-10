Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

