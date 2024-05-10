AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.9 %

AXGN opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $928,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

