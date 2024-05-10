Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

