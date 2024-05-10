Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.