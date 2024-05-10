Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $107.54.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.