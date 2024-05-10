SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWI

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.5 %

SWI opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SolarWinds by 185.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.