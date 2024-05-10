Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -59.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.88) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -36.4%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 416,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,249. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Activity

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

