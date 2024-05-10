Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $68.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $58.54. 1,221,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $2,120,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,339 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

