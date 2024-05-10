Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 12th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 395,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,108. The firm has a market cap of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

