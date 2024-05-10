HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,796 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HNI Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 51,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HNI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

