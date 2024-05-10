Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Announces $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.50. 13,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

