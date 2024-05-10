Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altius Minerals (ALS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS):

5/10/2024 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

5/10/2024 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

5/9/2024 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$23.50 to C$23.75.

5/7/2024 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Altius Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.97. 40,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

