Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.975 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of -141.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -166.4%.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.87. 488,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.