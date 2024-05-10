Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Evolv Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 39.8 %

Shares of EVLV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,988,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

