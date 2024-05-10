Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 20th

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Jackson Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $17.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 459,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

