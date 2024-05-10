Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.15. 264,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

