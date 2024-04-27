Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WD-40 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.1 %

WD-40 stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

