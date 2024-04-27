iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.07 and a 200 day moving average of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

