Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $6,908,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in HEICO by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI opened at $206.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.63. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

