Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

