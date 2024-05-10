Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $65.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

