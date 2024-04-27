Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 33.6% in April

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile
