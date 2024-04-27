Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 33.6% in April

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

