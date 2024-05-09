Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,282 shares of company stock worth $5,849,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

