Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ APM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,494. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

